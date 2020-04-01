Post di Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffè, docente presso SDA Bocconi School of Management, Gianluca Codagnone, direttore generale della brokerage house Fidentiis Equities e Thomas Manfredi, statistico Ocse –

Il dibattito economico europeo attuale sembra totalmente incastrato su una questione finanziaria di mutualizzazione dei debiti comuni, di fronte a uno shock simmetrico come quello rappresentato dai danni economici della attuale ondata pandemica del Covid19.

In questa discussione, essenzialmente, si contrappongono, in modo anche abbastanza caricaturale, due posizioni. I sudisti e i nordisti. Questa contrapposizione, in realtà, andrebbe caratterizzata – a livello economico – in questo modo. Paesi europei a alto o basso debito pubblico, e solo pubblico. Il perché è abbastanza scontato.

A nostro parere la situazione attuale, non ci stancheremo mai di dire, è causata da un problema essenzialmente micro-economico: mancanza di coordinamento dei comportamenti individuali, grandissime esternalità negative dovute alla catena del contagio.

Il problema macro-economico è solo la conseguenza. Quando i comportamenti individuali non sono coordinati, la letteratura economica mondiale suggerisce che intervengano i governi. Come?

Innanzitutto dando certezza e cercando di coordinare gli individui con informazioni certe. In secondo luogo cercando di risolvere il problema dello shock di offerta susseguente: i lavoratori non possono lavorare per un determinato periodo, i beni diventano scarsi.

Alcuni sono necessari più di altri, se si pensa solo al dramma delle mascherine per medici, o ai ventilatori da terapia intensiva mancanti. Tutti i paesi affrontano questa situazione allo stesso momento, con prezzi crescenti, scarsità diffusa, anche di personale. La nostra prima proposta fronteggiava questo primo drammatico problema, in modo coordinato, europeo.

Non solo, aveva anche il vantaggio di essere finanziariamente fattibile, con capitali privati, non aumentando il debito pubblico.

La seconda proposta prende in considerazione le altre necessità finanziarie, quali il sostegno al reddito e alle imprese, e tiene in considerazione il livello attuale di debito pubblico dei singoli Stati e la difficolta’ nel processo di integrazione fiscale.

È indubbio che i costi non si limitino a quelli sanitari. Con imprese non funzionanti, e un disperato bisogno di cassa, è essenziale che i Governi possano consentire linee di credito e sostegno, a lavoratori e imprese. Il margine di manovra, dipende perciò dalla sostenibilità finanziaria del debito pubblico addizionale.

In questa discussione, iniziata da leader come Mario Draghi, si dimentica un fatto fondamentale: sarebbe meglio innanzitutto minimizzare il debito prospettico. Non ogni debito è necessario, non tutto è fattibile né desiderabile. Il campo dei sudisti, è terrorizzato dall’uso della condizionalità del MES. Hanno paura che questo si tradurrà in misure draconiane, a fine emergenza.

Per noi è un punto surreale. Come ha ricordato Perotti su La Repubblica, queste misure saranno comunque necessarie, MES o non MES.

Concordiamo con Perotti che una modalità di trasferimento di rischi non sia necessaria, ma siamo dell’idea che uno strumento unico sia invece necessario per garantire coordinamento e uso efficiente delle risorse.

Affinché sia fattibile a livello economico, qualsiasi emissione di Corona Bond o strumento unico Europeo di solidarietà, necessita di entrate comuni che lo rendano finanziariamente sostenibile, possibilmente SENZA SOLLECITARE GARANZIE INCROCIATE TRA STATI sul debito addizionale.

Riteniamo perciò che l’unico modo sensato per mettere eventualmente in atto questo meccanismo, sia quello di dotare la UE di entrate comuni più consistente delle attuali.

Proponiamo perciò un’ADDIZIONALE IVA EUROPEA, nell’ordine dell’ 1%, 1.5%.

Dai nostri dati, questo comporterebbe un flusso IVA Europea addizionale, rispettivamente pari a 140 e 200 miliardi di euro.

Data l’attuale struttura dei tassi un flusso netto pari a 140 miliardi renderebbe sostenibile un debito Europeo Sovranazionale superiore a 3 trilioni a 30 anni, anche ipotizzando una cedola al 3%.

Il debito Europeo Sovranazionale sarebbe perciò sostenibile senza meccanismo di controgaranzia tra Stati quale quello richiesto dall’uso del Mes.

A nostro parere l’effetto macro e microeconomico sarebbe gestibile.

In un momento di domanda stagnante e nessun pricing power, il settore privato avrà tutto l’interesse a “internalizzare” l’aumento per la nuova “Iva Europea” scaricandolo sui margini invece che sui prezzi.

Verrebbe trattato alla stregua di un prezzo di una polizza addizionale contro la “business interruption”, parte di un meccanismo “co-assicurativo” europeo.

Quando la ripresa si manifesterà sara d’altro canto sufficiente modulare al ribasso le aliquote della nuova “Iva Europea flex” per rendere sostenibile lo stesso ammontare di debito con un’aliquota piu bassa.

Si ridurrà il prezzo della “polizza” cioè l’Iva Europea, data la crescita del PIL.

Un tale meccanismo potrebbe agevolmente finanziare almeno quota parte di un sussidio di disoccupazione europeo, o altre forme di sostegno alle imprese.

Anche questa seconda proposta avrebbe il pregio di non appesantire i bilanci dei singoli Stati, e di rendere flessibile l’utilizzo e il costo della forma di finanziamento attraverso la modulazione delle aliquote della nuova Iva Europea.

Anche in questa seconda forma di sostegno, BCE e MES non sarebbero coinvolti.

ENGLISH VERSION

AN ADDITIONAL EUROPEAN “FLEX” VAT FOR THE CORONABONDS

by Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffè (SDA Bocconi School of Management), Gianluca Codagnone (Fidentiis Equities) and Thomas Manfredi (OECD) –

The current European economic debate seems to be totally stuck on a financial issue of mutualisation of common debts, in the face of a symmetrical shock such as the economic damage of the current Covid-19 pandemic wave.

Essentially, there are two opposed positions in this debate, even in a quite caricatured way. The so-called “Southerners” and “Northerners”. This opposition should actually be characterized – on an economic level – as such: European countries with high or low public debt, and public debt only. The reasons are quite obvious.

In our opinion, the current situation, it can never be repeated enough, is caused by an essentially micro-economic problem: lack of coordination of individual behaviour, huge negative externalities due to the chain of contagion.

The macro-economic problem is a consequence only: when individual behaviours are not coordinated, the world economic literature calls for governments to intervene. How?

Firstly, by giving certainty and trying to coordinate individuals with certain information.

Secondly, by trying to solve the supply shock issue – workers cannot work for a certain period, and goods become scarce.

Some are needed more than others, if one only thinks of the drama of the doctors’ masks, or the missing ICU ventilators. All countries are facing this situation at the same time, with rising prices, widespread shortages, even of personnel. Our first proposal tackled this first dramatic problem in a coordinated, European way.

Not only that, it also had the advantage of being financially viable, with private capital, not increasing public debt.

The second proposal takes into account the other financial needs, such as income and business support, as well as the current level of public debt of individual States and the difficulty in the fiscal integration process.

Undoubtedly, the costs are not related to health costs only. With businesses not in operation, and with a desperate need for cash, it is essential for Governments to allow credit lines and support for workers and businesses. The room for manoeuvre, therefore, depends on the financial sustainability of the additional public debt.

In this discussion, initiated by leaders such as Mario Draghi, one fundamental fact has been forgotten: first of all, it would be better to minimize additional public debt. Not every debt is necessary, not everything is neither feasible nor desirable. The “Southern” camp is terrified of the use of ESM conditionality, as they are afraid that this, at the end of the emergency, will result in draconian measures.

In our opinion, this is surreal. As Professor Perotti pointed out in La Repubblica, these measures will be necessary anyway, ESM or no ESM.

We do agree with Mr Perotti with the idea that risk transfer is not necessary, but we also consider that a single instrument is necessary to ensure coordination and an efficient use of resources.

In order for it to be economically feasible, any issuance of Coronabonds or a single European solidarity instrument requires common revenues or a fiscal authority to make it financially viable, possibly WITHOUT SOLICITING CROSS-BORDER GUARANTEES on additional debt.

We therefore think that the only sensible way to implement this mechanism, if any, is to provide the EU with more common revenue than at present.

Therefore, we propose a EUROPEAN ADDITIONAL FLEX VAT, in the order of 1%, 1.5%.

From our data, this would result in an additional European VAT flow of 140 and 200 billion Euro.

Given the current yield curve, a net flow of 140 billion Euro would make a 30-year European Sovereign debt of over 3 trillion Euro sustainable, even assuming a 3% coupon.

The European Sovereign debt would therefore be sustainable without a counter-guarantee mechanism between States, such as the one required by the use of the ESM.

In our opinion, the macro and microeconomic effect would be manageable.

At a time of stagnant demand and no pricing power, the private sector will have every interest in “internalizing” the increase for the new “European VAT” by allocating it on margins instead of prices.

It would be in fact treated as the price of an additional policy against “business interruption”, part of a sort of a spontaneous European “co-insurance” mechanism.

On the other hand, when the recovery takes place, it will be sufficient to modulate the rates of the new “flex European VAT” downwards to make the same amount of debt sustainable with a lower rate.

The price of the “policy”, i.e., the European VAT, will be reduced, given the growth in GDP.

Such a mechanism could easily finance at least part of a European unemployment benefit, or other forms of business support.

This second proposal would again have the advantage of not weighing down the budgets of individual States, also making the use and cost of the form of financing flexible through the modulation of the rates of the new European VAT.

Even in this second form of support, the ECB and the ESM would not be involved at all.

